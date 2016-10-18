MICHAEL CASSIDY

Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

EAST FAIRFIELD – Michael S. Cassidy, age 50, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2016 surrounded by his loving family at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Michael was born on November 13, 1965 in Burlington. He was the son of Barbara (Bergeron) Cassidy and the late Wendell “Hoppy” Cassidy.

He was raised in Enosburg and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School class of 1983. Throughout his working career, Mike spent time at Smuggler’s Notch, Rent-A-Center… and Pizzagalli Properties. Mike also ran a perpetual lawn sale and referred to himself as “The Junkman.” He was a very generous man that always put the needs of others before his own.

Mike was a family man who lived and breathed for his children and grandchildren. His second love was for sports. His favorites included NASCAR, The Boston Red Sox and Celtics; but most importantly he loved watching and supporting his children and grandchildren; whether playing, coaching or warming the bench, Mike would be there cheering them on. He was also a dedicated son, spending quality time with his parents swapping stories of the old days. His contributions to the community will be greatly missed by all who came in contact with him.

He is survived by his wife, Faith (Parry) Cassidy of East Fairfield; his mother Barbara (Bergeron) Cassidy of Enosburg; his children, Sam (Jones) Willey and her husband Luke of Enosburg, Tiffany Jones of Montgomery, Trica Cassidy and her significant other Ryan Bohannon of St. Albans, Tiffany Cassidy and her significant other, Andrew Hughes of St. Albans, Tara Jones and her significant other, Nathaniel Shepard of St. Johnsbury, Timothy Cassidy of East Fairfield and Quatie Hayden of Randolph; his grandchildren, Jacob Willey, Makayla Therrien, Julia Willey, Nathan & Ayden Sibley, Nataleigh Wynter, Karter Mott and Lyra Shepard; his sister, Mary Cassidy of Hyde Park; sisters-in law, April Hatterick and her husband Tracy of Fairfield and Robin Blouin of Georgia; nieces & nephew, Olivia Hale, Dustin Blouin, Katie Hatterick and her significant other, Ralph Giroux and many, many friends.

Michael was predeceased by his Dad, Wendell “Hoppy” Cassidy earlier this year.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 4:00 pm at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls with Rev. Lyle Willey officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the Missisquoi Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the hour of the service.

Michael’s family is hosting a memorial benefit dance to offset his medical and funeral expenses. It will be held Saturday, November 12 starting at 7:00 pm at Stonebrook.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com