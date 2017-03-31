Messenger All-County Girls Basketball Team

The Messenger All-County team are chosen by sports editor Josh Kaufmann.
FIRST TEAM
Kalie Chamberlain, Enosburg Falls High School
Megan Domina, BFA-Fairfax
Hannah Earl, BFA-St. Albans
Andi Esenler, BFA-St. Albans
Macy McNall, BFA-Fairfax
SECOND TEAM
Sadie Fuller, Richford High School
Kelly Laggis, BFA-St. Albans
Isabella Paquette, Missisquoi Valley Union
Klaire Ware, BFA-Fairfax
Jenyssa Yates, Enosburg Falls High School
HONORABLE MENTION
Mariah Archambault, Enosburg Falls High School
Jenna Bessette, Enosburg Falls High School
Emily Bourdeau, Missisquoi Valley Union
Jalynn Collins, Richford High School
Alison Irish BFA-Fairfax
Christina Jewett, Richford High School
Hailie Manchester, Missisquoi Valley Union
Lilly McAllister, BFA-St. Albans
Bri Severance, Enosburg Falls High School
