Messenger All-County Girls Basketball Team

By Josh Kaufmann Sports Editor More stories by Josh

The Messenger All-County team are chosen by sports editor Josh Kaufmann.

FIRST TEAM

Kalie Chamberlain, Enosburg Falls High School

Megan Domina, BFA-Fairfax

Hannah Earl, BFA-St. Albans

Andi Esenler, BFA-St. Albans

Macy McNall, BFA-Fairfax

SECOND TEAM

Sadie Fuller, Richford High School

Kelly Laggis, BFA-St. Albans

Isabella Paquette, Missisquoi Valley Union

Klaire Ware, BFA-Fairfax

Jenyssa Yates, Enosburg Falls High School

HONORABLE MENTION

Mariah Archambault, Enosburg Falls High School

Jenna Bessette, Enosburg Falls High School

Emily Bourdeau, Missisquoi Valley Union

Jalynn Collins, Richford High School

Alison Irish BFA-Fairfax

Christina Jewett, Richford High School

Hailie Manchester, Missisquoi Valley Union

Lilly McAllister, BFA-St. Albans

Bri Severance, Enosburg Falls High School

