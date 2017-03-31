Messenger All-County Boys Basketball Team

The Messenger All-County team are chosen by sports editor Josh Kaufmann.
FIRST TEAM
Calvin Carter, Enosburg Falls High School
Caleb Laroche, Enosburg Falls High School
Matt Perley, Enosburg Falls High School
Jens Ulrich-Verderber, BFA- St. Albans
Richard Walker, Missisquoi Valley Union
SECOND TEAM
Devin Coons, Richford High School
Nick Cutting, Missisquoi Vally Union
Mahlik Franklin, Enosburg Falls High School
Will Harvey, BFA-St. Albans
Ben Keogh, BFA- Fairfax
HONORABLE MENTION
Colby Coons, Richford High School
Jordan Demar, Missisquoi Vally Union
Kyle Doan, Richford High School
Brady Green, BFA-St. Albans
Everett Haddock, BFA – Fairfax
Wade McAllister, Enosburg Falls High School
Cayden Theberge, Missisquoi Valley Union
Riley Wilkin, Missisquoi Valley Union
Michael Wright, Missisquoi Vally Union
