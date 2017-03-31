Messenger All-County Boys Basketball Team

By Josh Kaufmann Sports Editor More stories by Josh

Just

The Facts Owned by

The Messenger All-County team are chosen by sports editor Josh Kaufmann.

FIRST TEAM

Calvin Carter, Enosburg Falls High School

Caleb Laroche, Enosburg Falls High School

Matt Perley, Enosburg Falls High School

Jens Ulrich-Verderber, BFA- St. Albans

Richard Walker, Missisquoi Valley Union

SECOND TEAM

Devin Coons, Richford High School

Nick Cutting, Missisquoi Vally Union

Mahlik Franklin, Enosburg Falls High School

Will Harvey, BFA-St. Albans

Ben Keogh, BFA- Fairfax

HONORABLE MENTION

Colby Coons, Richford High School

Jordan Demar, Missisquoi Vally Union

Kyle Doan, Richford High School

Brady Green, BFA-St. Albans

Everett Haddock, BFA – Fairfax

Wade McAllister, Enosburg Falls High School

Cayden Theberge, Missisquoi Valley Union

Riley Wilkin, Missisquoi Valley Union

Michael Wright, Missisquoi Vally Union

Pick up a copy of the weekend Messenger for coaches all-league hockey and basketball teams, or subscribe to our digital edition.