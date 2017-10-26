SWANTON — Merilyn A. Sweet, age 72, passed away Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at the St. Albans Health and Rehab Facility.

She was born Oct. 10, 1945 in St. Albans, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lucy (Laselle) Sweet.

Merilyn was a lifelong resident of Swanton, a graduate of Swanton High School and attended Johnson State College. She was employed at I.B.M. as a technician for 30 years. Merilyn had many hobbies including collecting dolls, decorating her home for several holidays, camping, reading and doing puzzles. She will be remembered for her delicious cakes she made for family and friends for special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Hakey of Highgate; her nephew, James Hakey and his husband James Schuler of St. Albans; her nieces, Heidi Hakey of Kipolei, Hawaii, and Amie Hakey and her children, Ashley and Codi of Swanton; her special aunt, Evelyn Laselle of Swanton.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Swanton Memorial United Methodist Church 23 Grand Ave., Swanton with Rev. Anne Torrance Bachmann officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Swanton. A time of visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral.

For those who wish, contributions in Merilyn’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com