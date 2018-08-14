SHELDON – In anticipation of forced mergers recommended by the Secretary of Education earlier this year, residents from Franklin, Highgate, Sheldon and Montgomery assembled at the Abbey Monday afternoon to make their case against merging to Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

Those communities had historically opposed merging with their neighboring communities. In the case of Franklin and Sheldon, a nonbinding vote opposing a merger found unanimous support in floor votes, while Highgate saw a floor vote against merging win 103-1.

Two attempts at merging Montgomery’s school district with another were defeated in formal town votes.

Act 46 is the state’s law governing school district consolidation. Passed in 2015, the law set up a timeline for the merger process where districts were encouraged to merge. Those electing not to merge risked a forced merger at the end of the Act 46 proceedings should they be unable to prove they could meet Act 46’s stated goals as independent schools.

This last June, the acting Secretary of Education handed down a list of recommended mergers for the State Board of Education to ultimately vote on. Included in those recommendations was a governance merger of the Swanton, Franklin and Highgate with the high school they jointly operate, Missisquoi Valley Union, as well as the addition of Sheldon and Montgomery to a smaller unified district already created by Berkshire and Bakersfield.

Zuckerman had, during his time in the state senate, voted in favor of Act 46, and defended a part of the law that, when drafted, should have provided what he called an “off ramp” for schools that met the act’s goals – namely Section 9, which allowed districts to draft alternative governance structures that might better meet those goals.

“We knew that one size doesn’t fit all,” Zuckerman said. “We drafted a law to make sure there was an opportunity for communities that felt like the system wouldn’t work for them to be able to have a sort of right of appeal…”

Zuckerman also noted that, while he was meeting with troubled residents, the ultimate authority on Act 46 didn’t rest with the lieutenant governor’s office.

“You’re right, there is no one size fits all policy in the state of Vermont,” said Franklin’s Jay Denault, who argued that, with the way the populations were divided between the towns in the proposed MVU district, Franklin, with the smallest population, could lose its stake in a proportionally divided board.

He suggested that, based on the populations of the other member communities in Swanton and Highgate, a proportional board would be divided in favor of Swanton. Denault added that this could lead to both a loss of local control over Franklin Central School, as well as a loss of protection for that school.

A proportionally divided school district isn’t the only option for a unified district. Should the whole of a unified district be allowed to vote on each representative on the school board, a unified board could be divided evenly between the member communities.

Still, a situation where a board was formed proportionally according to population was enough of a fear for Franklin and Highgate residents that they raised the issue with Zuckerman, going as far as suggesting that it could lead to a scenario where residents in Swanton vote to shuttle Highgate students to Swanton and Franklin residents to Highgate, thus allowing the unified district to close Franklin’s school.

“For us it’s a real crisis,” Denault said.

When Zuckerman asked if there was record somewhere of a conspiracy to reshuffle the proposed MVU district to close Franklin, Denault admitted that there wasn’t but claimed Act 46 “set the stage” for that scenario.

Currently, with population growth in Swanton and Highgate and with increased student enrollment in each, it’s unclear if either school would be able to handle additional students from Franklin.

Enrollment in Franklin Central School, while not experiencing the upward trend of its neighbors, has maintained a constant student population around 120 students, something residents have noted in the past in light of the acting secretary’s recommendations asserting that Franklin was experiencing a “significant decline” in enrollments.

