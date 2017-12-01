From All Breed Rescue:

Hi! My name is Mellow Mushroom and I am a 3-year-old 52 pound Labrador mix!

Don’t let my name fool you, I am all fun. I am very energetic and could use some manners, but all I want to do is go for a walk and be by your side.

I enjoy snuggling and cuddling and kisses! I like to play ‘you throw the ball and I run around,’ it’s a new type of fetch.

Once I am all tuckered out, I am then a mellow mushroom. I am very friendly, and just want to be loved. If you are interested in me, please fill out an adoption application for me and come to All Breed Rescue!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Mellow Mushroom. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com