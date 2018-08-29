FRANKLIN – Megan Rae Fregeau, age 19, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 after injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Family and Friends are invited to call at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Kidder Memorial Home followed by a burial in Riverside Cemetery.

