Meeting House to be more accessible

EAST FAIRFIELD — The Meeting House on the Green has received a $30,000 grant to renovate the front of the building, making the venue handicap-accessible.

Right now, the entrance to the facility is cement stairs. The building’s caretakers said that prohibits a significant part of the local population from taking part in the Meeting House’s annual concert series, which usually runs from the spring into the fall.

But with this Vermont Humanities Council grant, that’s no longer a problem.

Michele Bessett is one of the facilities’ caretakers, a group of local people who purchased the former church, originally known as the East Fairfield Union Meeting House, and revitalized it as a different sort of community hub four years ago.

