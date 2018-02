From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Tigger is a sweet old boy who needs a friend to spoil him! At 16 years old he is a bit weary of new circumstances and environments, so he’s a bit quiet right now. Though he’ll always love a scratch under the chin. Tigger was surrendered with his sister Piglet, and so they must go to their new home together.

Tigger is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.