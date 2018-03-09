From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

Hi! My name is Ruby! I am a sweet 2 year old Pit Terrier mix looking for my furever home. I am shy at first when I meet you, but once I get a squeaky toy I am all play, play, play! I am good with other dogs, house and crate trained, and I just want to chill on the couch with you at then end of the day. I am very easy going and once I know you, we are best friends. Think we could be furever friends~come meet me!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Ruby. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com