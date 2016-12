• 5-month-old male

• 30 lbs

• House trained

• Neutered

• Up to date on vaccines

• Heartworm tested

• Microchipped

• Lyme tested

• Gets along with dogs and dog savvy cats

• Also gets along with older children

• Social and submissive

Contact Franklin County Animal Rescue via email or call (802)524-9650×10 for more info