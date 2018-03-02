From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Raven was surrendered with her kittens who have all found forever homes. Raven is ready for a home of her own! She would like a quiet home that understands that she needs to learn to trust people. Raven is a beautiful, independent and shy kitty. She is a petite girl; solid black. Raven is a very nice cat and will make a great pet when she finds a quiet home with patient and loving people!

Raven is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.