From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Piglet is one gorgeous lady! At 17 she is quiet but very friendly. She loves people and she loves to brushed! Both Piglet and Tigger would be the perfect addition to any mature, laid back household. They are both healthy cats who can give you lots of love for years to come!

Piglet is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.