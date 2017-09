Nugget is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue.

From All Breed Rescue:

Sweet little Nugget is looking for a quiet home where she can be loved and come out of her shell!

Once she is comfortable around you, she is a total love bug. It is best for her to be at a home with no little kids. Fill out an application and come by to meet her!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Nugget. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com