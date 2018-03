From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Nori is an extra large 6 year old male cat who was found stray. He has striking colors and loves to pose for the camera. Nori is a complex cat with cuddly days and independent days. He is looking for a home with patience and cat experience!

Nori is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.