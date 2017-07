Nita is available for adoption from Northern Greyhound Adoptions.

Just

The Facts Owned by

From Northern Greyhound Adoptions:

This is Manzanita, or Nita. A small girl, born May 28, 2015. She just turned two, is super friendly, loves cuddles and is a really beautiful sweetie pie!

She is spayed, up to date with her vaccines, micro-chipped and has had a dental treatment.