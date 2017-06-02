Meet M&M — He’s fly

M&M is available for adoption from Northern Greyhound Adoptions.

From Northern Greyhound Adoptions:

This is M&M, who has a race registered name as Fly M&M. He was born Oct. 14, 2014, and is a gorgeous red fawn boy. He is a fun and is safe to live with cats and small animals.

He is neutered, micro-chipped, up to date with his vaccinations, has had a dental and would love to enjoy a forever family of his own. M&M arrived at Northern Greyhound Adoptions on April 27.

Contact Northern Greyhound Adoptions in Georgia for more information about M&M. Call: (802) 752-7009 or email: info@NorthernGreyhoundAdoptions.org