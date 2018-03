From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Miss Purrbody earns her name by being a loud purrer! She is a petite and playful kitty with a gorgeous coat and big golden eyes. Sometimes Miss Purrbody loves to be held and petted, sometimes she likes to be independent and active. She likes people and most other cats.

Miss Purrbody is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.