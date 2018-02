From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Sweet Milo is a young little gentleman of about one year of age. He loves taking long naps and getting gentle pets. Milo seems to like other cats, especially females and is a playful guy. Milo was found at a local farm in Franklin County and brought to the shelter for a chance at a better life.

Milo is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.