Meet Master — A sweet fellow

Master is available for adoption from Northern Greyhound Adoptions.

Just

The Facts Owned by

From Northern Greyhound Adoptions:

This handsome boy is Master, registered name WW Master Plan. He was born April 20, 2015, and is a very striking white and red brindle. He is super sweet and friendly.

Master is neutered, up to date with his vaccines, micro-chipped and has had a dental treatment. Master is ready to leave with his forever family!

Contact Northern Greyhound Adoptions in Georgia for more information about Highway Man. Call: (802) 752-7009 or email: info@NorthernGreyhoundAdoptions.org