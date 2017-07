Maise is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue.

Maise is a lab/shepherd mix and approximately five years old. She loves people, but it takes time for her to warm up to dogs larger than her. She loves to go for walks and wants someone to rub her belly! If you are interested in Maise, please fill out an application at www.allbreedrescuevt.com.