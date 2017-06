Light is available for adoption from Northern Greyhound Adoptions.

Just

The Facts Owned by

From Northern Greyhound Adoptions:

Light arrived at the kennel on April 27, she is a very loving girl, and loves attention. She will turn three on July 15.

She is spayed, micro chipped, has had a dental treatment, and is up to date with all her shots. She is just a sweet, gorgeous girl!

Contact Northern Greyhound Adoptions in Georgia for more information about Light. Call: (802) 752-7009 or email: info@NorthernGreyhoundAdoptions.org