From Vermont All Breed Rescue:

Joey is such a funny little dog! He’s always happy, curious, and enthusiastic. He is a 4 year old Rottweiler mix, who is on the chunkier side these days. He is a staff and volunteer favorite so he gets a lot of treats. Joey is very food-motivated and learns with consistent reinforcement. Joey is great with kids and other dogs. He’s very relaxed and just wants to chill out all day. He’s good during car rides, loves to go for walks and is already house trained. Joey is a perfect hiking buddy, who will also cuddle up and watch tv with you all night. Amazing on a leash and even more amazing in your arms! Please consider adopting this handsome boy. Fill out an adoption agreement at allbreedrescuevt.com and come in to meet him.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Joey. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com