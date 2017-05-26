Meet Jared — A quiet guy

Jared is available for adoption from Northern Greyhound Adoptions.

From Northern Greyhound Adoptions:

This gorgeous red fawn boy is Jared, race name Lineman Jared.

He is a big boy, very very sweet and quiet. Unfortunately, he can not live in a home with cats as he has too much of a prey drive

He was born on July 7th 2014, is neutered, micro-chipped, up to date with his vaccination, has had his teeth cleaned by the vet and would love to enjoy a forever family of his own.

Contact Northern Greyhound Adoptions in Georgia for more information about Jared. Call: (802) 752-7009 or email: info@NorthernGreyhoundAdoptions.org