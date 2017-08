Jack is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue.

From All Breed Rescue:

Come and meet little Jack. He was transported last Saturday night shaking and exhausted. His hair was completely matted and he smelled like he’d been living in a garbage dump.

Jack will need a loving, gentle family to call his own. Perhaps an older retired couple who have the time to spoil him! Please fill out our online adoption application and come and meet this sweet fellow.

