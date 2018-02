From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Ivan is a cuddly-lovebug! He gives hugs and will cuddle with you all day. Ivan is a very comfortable, relaxed fella. He will make an amazing companion to just about any person or family. He is litterbox trained, neutered and up to date on his vaccines.

Ivan is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.