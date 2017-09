From All Breed Rescue:

Meet sweet Hattie. She came up (to All Breed Rescue) on our last transport from South Carolina. You couldn’t meet a lovelier, gentler dog than this lady. Fill out our online adoption application and come to meet her! She will steal your heart away!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Hattie. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com