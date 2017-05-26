Meet Hadley — A playful girl

Hadley is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue.

From All Breed Rescue:

Meet Hadley! She is a happy, young Basenji mix. She absolutely loves to play and does well with other dogs. She is very smart and loves to learn new commands. Hadley’s perfect day includes learning new tricks and chewing on nylabones. Hadley would do well in an active environment with a family who has the patience to train her. Kids over 12 are best for Hadley as she can be a little mouthy.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Hadley. Call: (802) 489- 5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com