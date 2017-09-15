From All Breed Rescue:

Gemini is a young, playful pup looking for her furever home! Her favorite activities include cuddling, playing fetch and going out for adventures.

She has hip dysplasia and will be getting surgery the end of September and would love to be in a warm, cozy home to recover! If you have further questions about Gemini and/or her surgery, please stop by or give us a call!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Gemini. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com