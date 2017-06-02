Dolly is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue.

From All Breed Rescue:

Meet Dolly, she is a beautiful great dane mix weighing in at 120 pounds. She’s great with other dogs and loves to play. She loves attention and is eager to learn new commands. She would do great in a home with other dogs or by herself. She is a happy girl who needs a moderate amount of exercise.

If your family is active then you might be the perfect match for Dolly! Dolly is selective with men and boys so we recommend a home with females only.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Dolly. Call: (802) 489- 5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com