Dave’s full athlete name was Dave Casper, He was born on August 1, 2012 and arrived at the kennel on March 24. Dave is fun, loves to play, very inquisitive and of course gorgeous with his brindle fur! His eyes are particularly impressive, as well. Dave is neutered, up to date with his vaccinations, micro-chipped, has had a dental treatment.

Contact Northern Greyhound Adoptions in Georgia for more information about DAVE. Call: (802) 752-7009 or email: info@NorthernGreyhoundAdoptions.org