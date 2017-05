Crawford the greyhound

Just

The Facts Owned by

From Northern Greyhound Adoptions:

Meet Crawford, a very elegant brindle retired racer, born May 11, 2014. He is loving and sweet, loves people, but cannot live with cats because he is just too interested in them. He is neutered, micro-chipped, up to date with his shots, and would love to find his forever family soon!

Contact Northern Greyhound Adoptions in Georgia for more information about CRAWFORD. Call: (802) 752-7009 or email: info@NorthernGreyhoundAdoptions.org