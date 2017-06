Copper is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue Vermont.

From All Breed Rescue:

Copper is a 10-month-old boxer and hound mix. He is shy at first and can be frightened by eye contact, so a gentle approach is best with this boy. He needs a loving family that will help him build trust.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Copper. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com