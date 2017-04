Clifford is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue in Williston.

Just

The Facts Owned by

Two-year-old Redbone Coonhound

House trained

“Super sweet”

Loves walks and snuggling

Good with other dogs

Prefers not to be with cats

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, VT via email or by calling (802) 489-5889 for more information.