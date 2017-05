Cheeka is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue.

Just

The Facts Owned by

From All Breed Rescue:

Cheeka is a sweet little Chihuahua who loves to play fetch and cuddle in your lap. She is working on her house training and loves to go for a walk in her harness.

She loves other dogs and cats.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Cheeka. Call: (802) 489- 5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com