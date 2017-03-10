Meet Charlie — A happy companion

Posted on by

Just
The Facts

Owned by

  • Free to adopt! His adoption is sponsored by Pet Food Warehouse and Pronature Holistics.
  • Neutered male, 70 pounds
  • 4 years old
  • Microchippped
  • Intelligent and sweet
  • Happy to live with most dogs, dog-savvy cats and children
  • Up to date on vaccines
  • Heartworm and Lyme tested
  • Housetrained
  • Charlie had heartworm, but has been fully treated. However, he needs to be retested in six months and kept on a preventative.

Contact Franklin County Animal Rescue via email or call (802)524-9650, x103 for dog adoption and x104 for cat adoption. 

Subscribe for more Messenger

Available in both print & digital formats.