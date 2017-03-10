Meet Charlie — A happy companion

- Free to adopt! His adoption is sponsored by Pet Food Warehouse and Pronature Holistics.
- Neutered male, 70 pounds
- 4 years old
- Microchippped
- Intelligent and sweet
- Happy to live with most dogs, dog-savvy cats and children
- Up to date on vaccines
- Heartworm and Lyme tested
- Housetrained
- Charlie had heartworm, but has been fully treated. However, he needs to be retested in six months and kept on a preventative.
Contact Franklin County Animal Rescue via email or call (802)524-9650, x103 for dog adoption and x104 for cat adoption.