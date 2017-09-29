6 years old

Spayed female

Treeing walker hound

56.2 pounds

I’m an adorable lady with unique markings who loves getting lots of love and attention. I’ll happily sit next to you as you pet me and give me a nice ear massage.

I’m smart and I already know how to sit so I’m looking forward to learning more commands and maybe even some tricks.

I need to be the only animal in my home so no other dogs, cats or small animals, please. I don’t do well with young children so older ones would be better for me. I do like to bark and I do whine at times so please take that into consideration if you have neighbors nearby.

I may need some time to settle into my new home so please be patient with me. I do pull when I walk on a leash but I’ve been using a no-pull harness and it’s been working well for me. If you are looking for a new best friend and think that I’d make a great match for you please stop by and say hello!

Contact the Rutland County Humane Society at (802) 483.6700 and see http://rchsvt.org/ for more information about Callie.