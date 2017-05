Bullfight is available for adoption from Northern Greyhound Adoptions.

From Northern Greyhound Adoptions:

This is Bullfight, a little red fawn girl born July 15, 2014. She is super sweet, very cute with her black mask and loves to give kisses. Bullfight is spayed, has all of her vaccinations and is microchipped.

Contact Northern Greyhound Adoptions in Georgia for more information about DAVE. Call: (802) 752-7009 or email: info@NorthernGreyhoundAdoptions.org