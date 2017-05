Brutis is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue.

Just

The Facts Owned by

From All Breed Rescue:

Brutis is absolutely full of energy. He loves to give everyone kisses and gets excited for walks. His little tail wags all of the time. Brutis is a Rottweiler/mixed breed. Please call All Breed Rescue to make an appointment to meet him.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about ALEU and WILLOW. Call: (802) 489- 5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com