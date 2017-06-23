Meet Bossy – A Sweet Terrier

Bossy is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue.

Bossy is a 28 pound, 6-year-old, black and white Boston Terrier. Come and see if this sweet girl will fit into your forever home.

Bossy arrived at All Breed Rescue on June 18.

Boston Terriers were originally bred to be fighting dogs, but today, they’re gentle, affectionate companions with tuxedo-like markings that earned them the nickname “American Gentleman.”

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Bossy

. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com