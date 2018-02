From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Boris is a dignified gentleman, very friendly and soft. Boris loves to be pet and will sit with you on the couch all day. Boris is litter-box trained, neutered and up to date on all vaccines (as are all cats up for adoption with from our shelter.)

Boris is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.