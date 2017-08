Baby Girl is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue.

From All Breed Rescue:

Don’t let her name fool you, Baby Girl is a big, beautiful dog with the personality to match! She’s smart, a little sassy, and full of energy. She’s very friendly when meeting new people and loves treats. She needs lots of exercise and a very high fence or dog run as she is fond of trying to escape. Baby Girl would be a great match for an active family. No cats for this dog!

To learn more about Baby Girl, contact All Breed Rescue.