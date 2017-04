Ashes is available for adoption from All Breed Rescue.

From All Breed Rescue:

Ashes is a sweet boy with the most beautiful coloring and personality. He’s just under one year old and loves to be the center of attention. Visit All Breed Rescue in Williston to meet this little man, but only if you’re prepared for him to steal your heart away!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, VT via email or by calling (802) 489-5889 for more information.