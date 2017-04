Just

The Facts Owned by

Aleu (left) is looking for her forever home with her sister Willow (right). These beautiful malamute shepherd mixes are a bonded pair and would love to be taken home together. Aleu is very friendly and loving. WIllow loves to play fetch. A fenced-in backyard would be a big plus for these active girls. They should be the only pets in the home.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about ALEU and WILLOW. Call: (802) 489- 5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com