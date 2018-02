From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Ferdinand is a super sweet guy, brought to us as a stray. Ferdinand is approximately four years old. He loves to head-bop and be pet. Ferdinand is a big, handsome guy- always dressed to impress in his tuxedo!

Ferdinand is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.