ST. ALBANS — May Mila Shearer, long-time resident of St. Albans, passed away on Sept. 20, 2016, at Rowan Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Barre.

Born on March 12, 1924, in West Newbury, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Mila (Egley) Rogers. May was 92 years old.

May was married to Jack S. Shearer, who preceded her in death on June 26, 1987.

May worked at Leader Evaporation Company, Inc. in St. Albans from 1964 to 1989 as office manager/bookkeeper. She also served as corporation secretary/treasurer and on the Board of Directors for many years. In 1984, she was elected president of Leader Evaporation Company, Inc. and served in that capacity until her retirement in 1989. May was a former director and active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Northwestern Medical Center, former director of Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, former director of Associated Industries of Vermont, past chairperson and director of the Vermont Maple Festival, board member and past chairperson of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and St. Albans Chamber of Commerce, past board member and chairperson of Civil Authority and past president of King’s Daughters Home.

May also served as past treasurer of NARF, past president of the American Heart Association, past president of the Autonoe Club, past trustee of St. Albans Free Library, board member Franklin County Museum, past secretary and treasurer for St. Albans Bay Cemetery Association, and member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion Auxiliary and Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. May also was a member of the First Congregational Church in West Newbury.

Survivors include her brothers, Theodore Rogers of Bradford, and Steven Rogers, and his wife, Sharon, of West Newbury, her sister, Polly Van Buren of Newbury, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jack, she was preceded in death by a brother, Oliver ‘Bud’ Rogers.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Hale’s Funeral Home, 187 Upper Plain, Bradford, VT.

At May’s request, burial will be at the convenience of her family in the family lot in West Newbury Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

The Hale Funeral Home and Cremation care of Bradford, Vt. is in charge of arrangements.

