The following birth announcements were published in the May 4, 2018 edition of the St. Albans Messenger:

Teagan Marie Johnson- a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on May 2 to Nathen Allen Johnson and Valerie Ann Adams of Enosburg.

Seraphina Rose Torres- a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on May 3 to George Rufino Torres II and Jennifer Bessette Torre of St. Albans.

Fiona Lynne Pratt- a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on May 4 to Joseph Pratt and Gabrielle Larrabee of Georgia.

Rowan Paul Paquette- a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on May 5 to Joshua Paquette and Karlee Dufreshe of Highgate.

Chloe Alexis Jones- a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on May 8 to Patrick Jones and Katelin (Whitney) Jones of Highgate.

Gabriel Russell Cusson- a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on May 8 to Rene Cusson II and Erin (McCuin) Cusson of St. Albans.