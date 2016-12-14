Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

RICHFORD – Maurice Lyman Hall Jr., age 70 passed away Monday Dec. 12, 2016 at his home.

Mo was born May 8, 1946 in Montgomery, a son of the late Maurice and Genevieve (Kidder) Hall. He attended Richford High School, graduating in the class of 1964. After high school, Mo traveled south to Virginia where he married and raised two sons, Mark and Mo III and two daughters, Yvonne and Nadine. He returned to Vermont in 1989 where he remarried and resided until his death.

Mo began his working career in various positions from retailing to U.S. Post Office, but his lifelong vocation was heavy construction. Mo was a superintendent with several construction companies in the South. He enjoyed most of all playing with the ‘big toys’, a part of construction in which he was highly skilled.

Mo will be remembered for his charismatic leadership ability in his work and the honesty, fairness, and sense of humor in his life.

Mo is survived by his wife Marianne, his children, Yvonne Costello, Mo Hall and his wife, Dawn, and Nadine Rinehart; nine grandchildren: Eddie Hall, Holly and Robin Costello, Teddy Hall and his wife, Paige, Krystal Harter and her husband, Marcus, Andrew, Danielle, Sara, Joseph Rinehart; four great grandchildren, Blake Hall, Kylie Harter, Bellalee and Alaiah Perez; brother Greg Hall and his wife, Rachel, niece Melissa Archambault. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Todd Rogow and his wife, Mila, Jennifer Edlund and her husband, August, and Maegan Garrett and her husband, Matt; six grandchildren: Adriana and Alex Rogow, Eric, Charlie, and Dare Edlund and Madison Garrett.

Mo was predeceased by his parents Maurice and Genevieve Hall, a sister ‘Gigi’, and a son, Mark.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

Visiting hours will be held, Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home in Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Mo’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

