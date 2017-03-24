Posted by Michelle Monroe Executive Editor Learn more about Michelle

SWANTON — Maurice Joseph Rainville, age 101 years, died peacefully at his Swanton home on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Highgate on July 15, 1915, he was the son of the late Theophile Jr, and Imelda (Boucher) Rainville. He attended schools in Highgate and Canada and on May 22, 1943, was married to the former Lucile Fleurange Boudreau who predeceased him on March 31, 1991.

A lifelong dairy farmer, Maurice had served several years on the Board of Directors for the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery. He was devoted to his Roman Catholic faith and was a faithful parishioner of The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Usher. He was a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Council 7669 and Assembly 2207 in Swanton. He also spent several years as a selectman for the Town of Swanton.

Maurice leaves two sons: Father Marcel R. Rainville, SSE , St. Michael’s College, Colchester and Marc E. Rainville of Swanton; nine daughters and their spouses: Sr. Yvette Rainville DHS of Burlington, Lise and Paul Nichols of Enosburgh Falls, Claire and Lynn Raymond of St. Albans, Marie Paule and Peter Winner of Laconia, N.H., Jeanne and David Murphy of Voorhees, N.J., Rolande and Kevin Morrison of Leicester, Lucie and Brad Collette of Wheelock, Jacqueline and Scott Bacon of Ledyard, Conn. and Pauline and Robert Carbonneau of Nashua, N.H.; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Sr. Frances Boudreau SSJ of Buffalo, N.Y., Solange Rainville of St. Hyacinthe, Quebec Canada, Elaine Boudreau of Burlington and Jacqueline Boudreau of Swanton; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be concelebrated Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Maurice’s son, Father Marcel R. Rainville, SSE will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Rainville family lot in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gifts in Maurice’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans 05478

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com 802-868-3331.