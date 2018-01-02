SHELDON — Maurice Domingue, age 77, passed away Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Sheldon.

He was born Jan. 4, 1940 in Sutton, Quebec, Canada to the late John and Harriet (Hopson) Domingue.

Maurice and his family migrated to the United States when he was 7 years old. He attended grade school in Sheldon and graduated from BFA-St. Albans in 1958. On April 30, 1960 he married the love of his life, Betty (Chadwick) Domingue. Maurice worked as an electrician at Union Carbide for most of his life, he retired in 2002 after 43 years with the company.

He was proud of the work he did to help start the Sheldon Fire Department. He helped raise funds to get the department going, served as Forest Fire Warden for over 25 years and served as Fire Chief. His favorite hobbies included snowmobiling, his ’57 Chevy and traveling. Maurice and Betty traveled all over the world during retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Domingue of Sheldon; their children, Sandra Scott and her husband Darcy of Swanton, Michael Domingue and his wife Leena of Sheldon and David Domingue and his wife Jacqueline of Sheldon; grandchildren, Nicholas Scott and his wife Danielle, Hannah Scott, Emily Scott, Isaac, Aimee, Dustin and Em Domingue, Magan (Domingue) Eringler and her husband Dalee and Olivia, Noah, Abigayle and Eliza Domingue; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Bradynn; siblings-in-law, Mary Helen Kane and her husband James of West Suffield, Conn., Harvey Chadwick and his wife Pauline of Swanton and Janet Chadwick of Waterbury and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Maurice was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Hubert, Robert, Carlton and Kenneth Chadwick.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Mill St., Sheldon Springs with Fr. Karl Hahr officiating. Interment will be held in the spring at St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Maurice’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com